Demi Lovato Shares How She "Accidentally" Lost Weight on Her Journey Towards Self-Love

Watch : Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes & Heart Attack After Overdose

Like her chart-topping tune, Demi Lovato is feeling confident.

The pop star took to Instagram with an inspiring message about body positivity and how's she's reached a place in her life that is "full of peace, serenity, joy and love today."

Demi's secret? She's embracing herself—both on the inside and out.

"Accidentally lost weight. I don't count calories anymore. I don't exercise anymore. I don't restrict or purge...," the 28-year-old star shared on Monday, March 1. "And I especially...don't live my life accordingly to the diet culture [sic]."

"I've actually lost weight," she added. "This is a different experience but I feel full. Not of food but of diving wisdom and cosmic guidance."

The "I Love Me" singer's post certainly resonated with her followers because many praised her in the comments, including Vanessa Hudgens.

"Yessss mama," the Second Act actress replied. Photographer Angelo Kritikos, who Demi frequently works with, responded, "Yes baby! love you."