Gal Gadot Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Jaron Varsano

Gal Gadot is about to become Wonder Woman Mom times three.

The Death on the Nile star is pregnant with her third child, she announced on Monday, March 1. "Here we go again," she tweeted, captioning a photo of her with her husband Jaron Varsano and two daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 3, cradling her baby bump.

The Wonder Woman 1984 star's announcement comes mere hours after fans saw Gadot presenting Best Foreign Language Film at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28. However, she concealed any sign of a baby bump underneath a white Givenchy swing mini dress with flowing sleeves and a mock turtleneck.

The well wishes have poured in for the soon-to-be family of five, including from stars like Hilary Swank and Jason Momoa. As her Justice League co-star commented, "Congratulations mama."

Back in September, the couple celebrated more than a decade of marriage, taking to Instagram to commemorate another milestone. "Happy anniversary @jaronvarsano," she wrote. "You're my one. My only. My everything.. 12 years of marriage feels like a walk in the park with you. To many more to come. I'm yours forever."