The Truth About Jodie Foster and Aaron Rodgers' Friendship Explained

Watch : Jodie Foster Reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Engagement Shoutout

Jodie Foster is setting the record straight on why she and Aaron Rodgers keep thanking each other.

The 58-year-old actress had a big night at the 2021 Golden Globes, winning the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama prize for her film The Mauritanian, which co-stars Aaron's fiancée, Shailene Woodley. As Jodie previously promised she would do, she thanked the Green Bay Packers quarterback during her acceptance speech, which follows Aaron having thanked her when he accepted the NFL's MVP award in February.

While backstage in the Golden Globes press room, Jodie shared that Aaron had already reached out to tease her about the shout-out.

"I've decided that, not only am I a huge Packers fan, but I am MVP—I am competitive MVP with Aaron Rodgers," the Oscar winner said. "Yes, I'm a huge Packers fan, and in fact, I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers where he says he is going to get me back. So we'll see who wins."

She clarified that she did not set up the star athlete with Shailene, although Jodie admitted to talking about her love for the Packers with the people in her life.