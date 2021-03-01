The 13 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : 2021 Golden Globes: British Invasion

Your first clue that the 2021 Golden Globes was going to be different from all that had come before?

It's March 1.

Award season is usually over by now or at least 75 percent behind us, but instead, we're just getting started with the coronavirus pandemic-delayed festivities. And yes, as co-host Tina Fey noted at the top of the show, the presenting of the Globes could have been taken care of in an email. (A no-frills news conference sufficed in 2008, when the Writers Guild of America was on strike.)

And while it's been six years since the Emmys in September, so we really barely remember, it felt as though there were a few more technical snafus last night, winners going quiet or the acceptance speeches starting too early, Tina and Amy Poehler—emceeing from New York and Los Angeles, respectively—not always in sync, nominees waiting remotely seemingly not always realizing that they were part of the broadcast right that second, resulting in more than a few awkward pauses.

But, the Globes being a celebration of both film and TV, there was also substantially more star power, as well as a fabulously diverse array of fashion on display, from gorgeous gowns on the likes of Kate Hudson and Angela Bassett to Jeff Daniels' plaid button-down, Bill Murray's vividly colored Hawaiian shirt and Jason Sudeikis' tie-dye hoodie. And all of the presenters made it to the stage at the Beverly Hilton, the Globes' usual home, albeit in front of socially distanced tables for one or two instead of the usual raucous set-ups for a film's whole main cast.