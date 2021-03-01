Aaron Sorkin Has a Hilarious Reason For Never Forgiving the Golden Globe-Nominated Female Directors

Watch : Golden Globes 2021: What to Expect

Giving credit where credit's due.

When it came time for Aaron Sorkin to accept his award for Best Screenplay at the 2021 Golden Globes on Feb. 28, which he received for penning The Trial of the Chicago 7, the writer turned his attention to the other category he'd earned a nomination it at the ceremony: Best Director.

With his daughter Roxy by his side, Sorkin sent a message to the three women who he's up against in the category—the winner of which, as of press time, had yet to be revealed—and jokingly let his displeasure with them known.

"Thank you, thank you HFPA, this is very nice, but it can't top to honor of being nominated along side these four phenomenal screenplays," he began before turning his attention to the trio of female filmmakers. "Emerald Fennel, Chloé Zhao, Regina King, you are the reason that my teenage daughter wants to be a filmmaker and I am never going to forgive you for that."