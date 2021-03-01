Dan Levy, Cynthia Erivo and More Light Up the 2021 Golden Globes With Electrifying Neon Looks

Watch : Necessary Realness: Would You Rather - Golden Globes Edition

Lights, camera, action!

The 2021 Golden Globes has officially kicked off and it's already one for the books! While the awards ceremony looks different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's not full of the glitz and glamour.

In fact, it appears celebrities opted for over-the-top fashion looks that were just as bold and captivating as their movie and television performances. But of course, there was one major trend that ruled the red carpet: Neon ensembles.

From Dan Levy to Cynthia Erivo to Leslie Odom Jr., these stars lit up the awards show with electrifying outfits. We're talking highlighter pink dresses, sunny-yellow suits and lime green gowns.

"Golden Globes ready," Isla Fisher shared on Instagram, alongside an image of her ultra-chic design by Alex Perry. The actress oozed with glamour, as her neon pink dress featured puffed sleeves, a waterfall-like front train and body-hugging ruching.