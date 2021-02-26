Bella Hadid Gives Rare Glimpse Into Her Lyme Disease Battle

Bella Hadid is giving followers a glimpse into her battle with Lyme disease.
On Feb. 25, the 24-year-old model posted a picture of herself having an IV tube inserted into a vein in her arm as she got her hair done at Jenna Perry Hair studio in New York.
"Living with a few chronic auto immune disease = always finding time for my IVs," the runway star captioned the photo series, which also showed stylist Jessica Gillin tending to her tresses.
In addition, Bella posted a picture with her gauze and tape dressings. "After 10 years of needles," she wrote, "my tiny veins usually give out once before we get a good one."
Bella isn't the only one in her family who has been diagnosed with Lyme disease. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her 21-year-old brother, Anward Hadid, have been, as well. During a 2020 interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, said she's "95 percent recovered and symptom free."
Bella has also publicly discussed her health before. Last August, for instance, she shared a list of Lyme disease symptoms and noted she usually experiences "at least 10 of these attributes without fail" every day. She also shared her journey at the 2016 Global Lyme Alliance inaugural gala in New York.
"I know what it feels like to not want to get out of bed from bone pains and exhaustion and days on end," she said, "and not want to socialize or be around people because the anxiety of brain fog just isn't worth it. Taking naps in between work days at lunch and just getting through the days without really having anything to look forward to at the end of the night besides sleeping, which was probably what I was thinking about when I woke up in the morning."
At the time, Bella explained the misconceptions people can have about the disease. "Life isn't always what it looks like from the outside," she continued, "and the hardest part of this journey is to be judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel. We all need a proper diagnostic and a cure that's affordable for all so we can go out into the world and build a life we deserve to live."