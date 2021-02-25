Paris Hilton Says She "Can't Imagine Being Controlled" Like Britney Spears

Paris Hilton continues to rally behind her old friend Britney Spears, whose personal turmoil is detailed in a shocking new documentary.
The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears was released on Hulu earlier this month and documents the 39-year-old pop star's rise to fame, her treatment by the tabloid media and paparazzi and current life under a controversial conservatorship that was implemented in 2008, after she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. The program features interviews and appearances by fans and friends, including Paris.
The 40-year-old socialite and reality star, who partied with Britney in 2006 (and has said they invented the selfie together), has expressed support for the #FreeBritney movement on social media and said last September in a Radio Andy interview on SiriusXM that adults should be able to live their lives without being controlled. A clip was shown in the documentary. On Thursday, Feb. 25, Paris echoed such remarks on a new episode of her new iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris.
"I haven't spoken to her in a few months. I haven't even watched the film yet, because I've been so busy," Paris said. "But I heard it's just a really sad movie. It makes me really feel for her, because she's such a sweet girl and has such a big heart and I just can't imagine being controlled like that. You know, when you're an adult and you've worked your whole life for building this empire and then just to be treated like a child, it's just not fair."
On the podcast, which also features E!'s Nightly Pop host Hunter March, Paris recalled the negative tabloid media coverage of her, Spears and other celebs.
"I've been reading all of these articles coming out where they were just saying, like, Britney, Paris and just like, a group of us were just were treated so unfairly and just like, this really misogynistic view and just being very cruel and mean and making fun of us," Paris said. "It made me think a lot this week, reading all these new things that are coming out after the Britney film."
Framing Britney Spears was released amid a legal battle over Britney's conservatorship, which her father Jamie Spears has managed for years. On Thursday, Good Morning America aired an interview with his lawyer.
"I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here," the attorney said. "This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her, and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney's life."
Last November, a Los Angeles judge appointed a financial company to act as co-conservator of Britney's estate alongside Jamie. Two weeks ago, the judge ruled again that Jamie will still remain a co-conservator despite Britney's lawyer telling the court "it's no secret" Spears "doesn't want her father as conservator," GMA reported.
The singer's conservatorship is currently set to last until September 2021. The next hearing on the case is scheduled for March 17.