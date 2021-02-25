Kelsey Grammer Is Reprising His Iconic Role for the Frasier Revival

Frasier is coming back, baby!
Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you either, so prepare to get lost in the nostalgia. The hit NBC television series, which ended in 2004 in its 11th season, will once again make its debut on the small screen.
E! News can confirm the show is being revived for Paramount+, a new streaming service from ViacomCBS. Moreover, Frasier will be a new original comedy series for the platform.
Best of all? Kelsey Grammer is reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane.
"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," the 66-year-old actor said in a statement on Feb. 24. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."
Kelsey will executive produce the new series, along with writers Chris Harris of How I Met Your Mother and Joe Cristalli of Life in Pieces.
At this time, it's unknown when Frasier will debut on the streaming service and if anyone else from the original show will return for their roles. But as David Stapf, President of CBS Studios, explained, reviving this series was a no-brainer.
"There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered," he shared, "We can't wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount +."
For anyone looking to relive Frasier's original run, NBC's streaming service Peacock has you covered. These days, revivals are the new norm and the beloved show isn't the only series making a comeback.
Last month, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis confirmed a Sex and the City reboot was officially in the works at HBO Max. Not only will it feature a new storyline but it has an entirely different title: And Just Like That.
"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now," Sarah shared on Instagram on Jan. 10, alongside a teaser. Cynthia added, "You, me, New York...anything is possible."
Another fan-favorite coming to the small screen? Dexter. Back in October, Showtime surprised fans when they announced the bloody good details: Dexter was returning for a 10-episode limited series.
Until these revivals premiere, stay up-to-date on all of the latest TV news here.