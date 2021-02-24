Tiger WoodsBachelor NationShailene & AaronBlack History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

This Sexy & Feminine $33 Mini Dress Has 603 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Your perfect spring dress is here.

By Carolin Lehmann Feb 24, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Affordable Finds
E-comm: This Sexy & Feminine $32 Mini Dress Has 598 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've found the perfect spring dress for less than $40. It's the Eytino Sexy V-Neck Open Back Mini Dress from Amazon, available in a whopping 30 different colors and prints. This flowy dress has a sexy open back, plus more than 600 five-star reviews.

Shop this feminine, flirty dress below and hear more about what reviewers have to say!

read
This $15 Satin Camisole Has 796 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Eytino Sexy V-Neck Open Back Mini Dress

You'd never believe this ruffled, long-sleeve mini dress is only $33. It comes in several other sleeve and fabric variations as well.

$33
Amazon

Reviewers are raving:

"I haven't felt this pretty in over three years since I had my son. I finally found a dress that just works my best features and covers the not so best."

"One of my new favorite dresses! So many compliments the first day I wore it. I want them in every color."

"Was in search of a dress that was flattering and didn't accentuate my 'tummy pooch.' After much searching, I found this dress. Quality and fit are great. Would definitely recommend."

Trending Stories

1

You'll Forever Notice Jennifer Aniston's Friends Vocal Habit

2

Zendaya Corrects Gendered Question About What She Looks for in a Man

3

Britney Spears Says Her Body Looks "Different" After This Change

Up next, these $20 joggers have 1,400 five-star Amazon reviews.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

You'll Forever Notice Jennifer Aniston's Friends Vocal Habit

2

Zendaya Corrects Gendered Question About What She Looks for in a Man

3

Britney Spears Says Her Body Looks "Different" After This Change

4
Exclusive

Meghan and Harry Will Address “Tension” Within Royal Family With Oprah

5

Bachelor Nation's Rachel Lindsay On Her Host Pick for ATFR