Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Car Crash, Removed By "Jaws of Life"

Fans are keeping Tiger Woods in their thoughts.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the 45-year-old golfer suffered injuries after he was involved in a car crash on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The department noted the LASD Lomita Station responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision at the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes in California at about 7:12 a.m.
"The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed," a tweeted statement from the department read. "The vehicle sustained major damage."
The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was later identified as Woods. "Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."
The LASD Lomita Station is investigating the incident. No other details have been released at this time.
Shortly after the news broke, Woods' agent Mark Steinberg released a statement to NBC. "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," it read. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."
Commissioner of the PGA Tour Jay Monahan shared a statement, as well. "We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today," it read. "We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."
According to Golf Digest, Woods was in California for a two-day content shoot with the publication and GOLFTV after hosting the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend. The pro posted pictures from the event just days before the accident. Other athletes and celebrities—including Dwyane Wade, Jada Pinkett Smith and David Spade—did so, as well.
Per Golf Digest, Woods did not play any holes or hit any balls at the Genesis Invitational because his movement was, as the publication put it, "still restricted." The magazine reported Woods was in "good spirits" on Feb. 22 but did not come to the course for the second day of shooting.
In January, Woods announced he'd undergone a "microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressured disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship."
"I look forward to training," he said in a tweeted statement at the time, "and am focused on getting back out on Tour."
The statement noted Woods would not be competing at Torrey Pines or Riviera but that he was looking forward to hosting the Genesis Invitational.
E! News has reached out to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and LASD Lomita Station.