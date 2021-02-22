Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Expecting a Baby After Pregnancy Loss

Watch : Catelynn Lowell Reveals Recent Pregnancy Loss

There's a rainbow baby on the way for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra!

On Monday, Feb. 22, the Teen Mom stars announced they are expecting another little one. Catelynn's pregnancy news comes more than two months after she revealed she experienced a pregnancy loss. At the time, Catelynn, 28, and Tyler, 29, said they wanted other grieving parents to know they're "not alone" when it comes to enduring the heartbreak of miscarriage and pregnancy loss.

Now, however, the longtime couple is filled with hope that their family will finally be complete.

"This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," Catelynn captioned an Instagram photo of daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, who just celebrated her second birthday.

In the adorable snapshot, Novalee held a sign that read "27 weeks until I become a big sister." Proud pops Tyler shared the same photo and captioned it, "Can't wait for another beautiful blessing."