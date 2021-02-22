Mila Kunis Is Set to Star in Your Next Favorite Netflix Thriller

Mila Kunis is quite literally the luckiest girl alive.
That's because she's officially starring in—drum roll please—the film adaptation of Jessica Knoll's Luckiest Girl Alive. The mystery novel, which went on to become a New York Times bestseller in 2015, is now taking shape for the small screen at Netflix. On Monday, Feb. 22, the streaming platform confirmed the Bad Moms actress will star in the movie, which centers on Knoll's protagonist Ani FaNelli, described as a "sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all."
While the character's life seems to be falling perfectly into place—she works at a glossy magazine and is about to tie the knot—her past soon creeps back up on her. "When the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School," the film's logline reads, "Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life."
In addition to starring in the film, Kunis will also produce through her Orchard Farm Productions company. Knoll will serve as an executive producer and Mike Barker, who's been behind the camera for The Handmaid's Tale and Fargo, is set to direct.
The announcement marks a significant milestone in the film's progress after the movie rights were first acquired by Lionsgate in 2015, Variety reported. At the time, it was set to be produced through Reese Witherspoon's Pacific Standard company with Bruna Papandrea. Papandrea is now producing the film through her Made Up Stories company with Jeanne Snow.
"I am tempted to say BOOM, but that suggests a sudden detonation, and this has not been that," Knoll captioned an announcement about Kunis on Instagram. "This has been six years of relentless rewriting, rejections, studio changes, and torturous stretches of stagnation. I am SO proud of the fact that Mila Kunis read the 63rd draft of my script and was like yeah, I get this girl, and so grateful for her shrewd third act notes that helped me take the 64th draft into another stratosphere. And I am SO grateful to team Luckiest Girl Alive who never gave up on this project and fought so hard to get us to this point: @madeupstories@picturestart @netflix @niroray@michellerweiner @joemann22@a.seddy @jeannesnow and our visionary, generous director @mikebarker27."
While Netflix did not disclose when the film is scheduled for release, Knoll revealed the cast and crew will be together on set soon. As she gushed in her caption, "I cannot wait to see your gorgeous faces off zoom in just a few months to make our movie!!!!"