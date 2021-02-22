The Most Shocking Moments in Allen v Farrow: Dylan Farrow's Story, Woody Allen's Prolific Career

The question of what Woody Allen did or didn't do was first posed almost 30 years ago. It was just a question that almost no one wanted to think too much about.

Since being accused in 1992 of sexually abusing his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, he has directed 26 movies, all packed with major stars, and in 2012 he won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (his third career win in that category). He was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes in 2014.

A few weeks later, an op-Ed by Dylan was published in the New York Times. She described the stomach-churning account of the allegations against Woody from when she was 7 years old—and questioned why his career chugged along almost entirely unfettered while her life had been derailed.

Woody responded with his own op-Ed, also in the Times, in which he denied ever harming Dylan and again put the blame for the implosion of their relationship squarely on his ex-partner and onetime muse Mia Farrow. He has accused Mia of turning Dylan against him as revenge for falling in love with the actress' 21-year-old adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. That shocking affair with the young woman 35 years his junior was in itself a bizarre turn of events that he has admitted to handling preposterously badly—and which remained a punchline for decades—but he's now been married to Soon-Yi since 1997 and they have two adopted children together.

In March 1993, a report from the Yale-New Haven Hospital Child Sexual Abuse Clinic concluded that Woody hadn't abused Dylan, but after a bruising trial a judge awarded full custody to Mia nevertheless, determining that the filmmaker's behavior was "grossly inappropriate and that measures must be taken to protect [the child]." There was a criminal investigation and Woody was never charged, but the custody ruling was held up on appeal.