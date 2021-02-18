Matthew McConaughey Reveals the Real Story Behind His Titanic Audition

Watch : Matthew McConaughey's Son Is His Mini Me

Matthew McConaughey almost was our Jack, but there's a reason for that.

During an interview with Rob Lowe on his podcast Literally with Rob Lowe, which published on Feb. 18, the Dallas Buyers Club star spoke about the juicy details from his recently released book, Greenlights.

In the book, which was released on Oct. 20, he shared what really happened during his Titanic audition.

"So I went and read with Kate Winslet and it was not one of the auditions—they filmed it so it was like into screen test time," he explained. "After we left, you know, it was one of those ones where they, like, followed me and on when we got outside they were like, ‘That went great.' I mean, kind of like hugs. I really thought it was going to happen."

While the audition seemingly went well, Matthew wasn't actually offered the role, despite a prior misconception that he ultimately turned down the opportunity. "For a while I was saying like, ‘Who was my—I gotta find that agent. They're in trouble," he recalled. "I did not ever get the offer."