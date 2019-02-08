It was the line that launched a thousand parodies.

Oscar-winning director James Cameron recently reminisced about making his 1997 Oscar-winning movie Titanic and recalled star Leonardo DiCaprio's reaction to being asked to shout his character Jack's iconic line, "I'm the king of the world!" The line, which he screams from the bow of the ship, is not in the film's script and for years, it was believed that the actor adlibbed it on his own.

"It was made up on the spot," Cameron, who was also Titanic's screenwriter, confirmed to BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb in an interview released this week. "I was in a crane basket, and we were losing the light, and we had tried this and tried that and tried this line and that line, and nothing was really working, and I literally was just coming up snake eyes, and I said, 'All right, I got one for you. Just say, 'I'm the king of the world,' and just spread your arms out wide and just be in the moment, and just love it and celebrate the moment.'"