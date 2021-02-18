Counting On's Jessa Duggar Is Pregnant After "Heartbreaking Loss Of a Baby" Last Year

The Duggar family is growing!
Jessa Duggar, 28, and husband Ben Seewald, 25, are expecting another child. The couple confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 18.
"We're looking forward to summertime, and here's our #1 reason!" Jessa wrote alongside a sonogram. "Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby."
In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the Counting On stars—who are parents to 5-year-old Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, 4-year-old Henry Wilberforce Seewald and 21-month-old Ivy Jane Seewald—shared they'd lost a baby last year.
"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!" they told the outlet. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."
Jessa, who is the fifth of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar's 19 kids, met Ben in 2013. After a brief courtship, they announced their engagement in August 2014. The two tied the knot less than three months later and welcomed their first child in November 2015.
Fans watched Jessa and her family on 19 Kids and Counting, which ran from 2008 to 2015, and then on Counting On, the TLC spinoff now heading into its 12th season. She also documents her life with Ben and their kids on their YouTube channel.
Jessa and Ben aren't the only ones expanding the Duggar family. Back in August, her brother Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra Duggar announced they're expecting their third child, a baby girl. Meanwhile, her younger sister Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed a baby girl in November.
ET was first to report the pregnancy news.