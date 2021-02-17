Regina King's Stylists May Have Just Teased a Major Golden Globes 2021 Fashion Trend

Watch : Wayman + Micah Talk Styling Regina King for "SNL" & NYFW

The countdown to award season is officially on.

With less than two weeks to go until the 2021 Golden Globes, celebrity stylists are hard at working trying to find the perfect outfit for their clients. And for Regina King's team, they promise fans won't be disappointed in the weeks ahead.

"We realized that the Emmys upped the ante for what now needs to be seen in this virtual space," Micah McDonald exclusively shared with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi during New York Fashion Week. "And we always talk about, ‘Oh, it's so nice that these virtual spaces allow for such creativity and new exciting ideas' and we just have to get a hold of those new, exciting ideas."

Wayman Bannerman added while laughing, "The pressure we have. We got to keep it going. That's what we will do. We will keep it going."

One look the duo won't soon forget is Regina's masterpiece from the 2019 Oscars. When accepting her award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, the If Beale Street Could Talk star stunned in a white Oscar de la Renta gown.