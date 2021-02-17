Regina King's Stylists May Have Just Teased a Major Golden Globes 2021 Fashion Trend

The countdown to award season is officially on.
With less than two weeks to go until the 2021 Golden Globes, celebrity stylists are hard at working trying to find the perfect outfit for their clients. And for Regina King's team, they promise fans won't be disappointed in the weeks ahead.
"We realized that the Emmys upped the ante for what now needs to be seen in this virtual space," Micah McDonald exclusively shared with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi during New York Fashion Week. "And we always talk about, ‘Oh, it's so nice that these virtual spaces allow for such creativity and new exciting ideas' and we just have to get a hold of those new, exciting ideas."
Wayman Bannerman added while laughing, "The pressure we have. We got to keep it going. That's what we will do. We will keep it going."
One look the duo won't soon forget is Regina's masterpiece from the 2019 Oscars. When accepting her award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, the If Beale Street Could Talk star stunned in a white Oscar de la Renta gown.
With the opportunity to pick up a Golden Globe for Best Director this year, there's a color that sticks out for Micah and Wayman.
"We had been in London at the London Museum and they had this miniature gown exhibit and our attention just went to this little white, simple white gown," Micah explained. "And then from then on, we just kept saying to ourselves, ‘Winners wear white. Winners wear white. Winners wear white.'"
He continued, "And it was funny to see the follow up a few years later. Renée Zellweger wore white and we said, ‘Winners wear white' and that white Oscar de la Renta has always stayed with us and even grown in more affection."
Ultimately, Regina remains very hands on when it comes to picking out her looks for any Hollywood occasion. And according to her stylists, there's always a sign to know when the perfect outfit has been found.
"So Regina, she's a vibe," Micah explained. "She loves a vibe so she's really specific on how things vibe with her. It's funny, she takes on characters when she tries on different things and that's when you know that you found the right look."