Kourtney Kardashian Makes Her Relationship With Travis Barker Instagram Official

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Caught Holding Hands

Valentine's Day seems to have gone very well for Kourtney Kardashian.

Two days after the lovers' holiday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved she's "Feeling This" by going Instagram official with her new man, Travis Barker.

On Feb. 16, she posted a picture of their hands intertwined, with her red heart manicured fingers interlocking with his tattooed ones. Though she kept it coy with no caption, the Blink-182 musician commented with a black heart emoji to suggest it's serious. He also reposted it onto his Instagram Story.

Her lifestyle brand Poosh commented on the post, "We're feeling this," and her pal Addison Rae wrote, "THIS."

E! News confirmed they were officially dating in January.

"It's been very low-key," a source told us at the time. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."