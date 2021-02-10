Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Playful Thumb War on Date Night

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Date Night (Exclusive)

All's fair in love and thumb wars for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 45-year-old blink-182 drummer were spotted dining outside at the posh Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 9, two weeks after E! News confirmed they are dating following years of romance rumors.

Kardashian and Barker both wore black leather jackets on their date night and were photographed sitting across from one another and holding hands on the table for an extended period of time. The two even appeared to have a playful thumb war as they chatted, with a bottle of Fiji Water and a small pitcher of lemonade resting on the table.

"They seemed completely taken with one another as if they were the only two people in the world," an eyewitness told E! News. "They seem very connected, very close. Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another. It was playful and sweet. They were talking constantly and very engaged in one another. It seems like such a natural fit, being that they have been friends for so long. There was no awkwardness."