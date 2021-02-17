10 Things You Didn't Know About Vivica A. Fox—By Vivica A. Fox

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
Vivica A. Fox is staying booked and blessed.
The iconic actress, known for roles in films like Independence Day and Kill Bill, has been in the game for more than three decades and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, she'd probably tell you she's only just getting started.
She's become a prolific producer, with 25 films in Lifetime's The Wrong franchise airing as of this month—featuring Fox herself in 22 of them. She's a talk show co-host, appearing weekly alongside Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye and Syleena Johnson on Cocktails with Queens, Fox Soul's chatfest dedicated to the latest trending topics in Black entertainment and news. She'll kick off Fox Soul's new series Screening Room, dedicated to celebrating short films by Black filmmakers, on Thursday, Feb. 18. And if that wasn't enough, a multitude of her films are available to stream all February long as part of Tubi's Black History Month celebration.
Like we said, booked and blessed.
Get to know Vivica a bit better, in her own words, as she takes part in E! News' 10 Things!
1. The best gift that anyone's ever given me, I got a Rolex watch from 50 Cent. I took it and blinged it out. It lasted longer than the relationship did.
2. My first kiss was with my next door neighbor Tony. I think I was about 11 or 12.
3. My karaoke song that I love to go to, that I think that I can sing once I've had a couple of glasses of wine, is "I'm Every Woman" by Whitney Houston.
4. A cultural phenomenon I did not understand was Tiger King. They just kind of look like—why would I be interested in them at all? I just didn't get it. I know who they are because Carole Baskin, because there's rap songs and all that. I kind of always got to keep it, but I didn't get the phenomenon. I really didn't.
5. If I weren't an entertainer, I'd be a sportscaster. I love sports. I'm from Indianapolis, Indiana, so I'm a Hoosier and we totally grew up on basketball, football, and then I played basketball, track, volleyball and I was a cheerleader.
6. I could not live without a hair conditioner, lip balm, and clear mascara for my eyebrows. I always got to have my eyebrows. I don't care what's going on, but my eyebrows got to be in place.
7. The worst job I ever had, I quit after 15 minutes of selling clothes. It was just one of those little boutiques in a strip mall.
8. My favorite curse word is f--k! The last time I said it was probably this morning when I thought my computer was about to die during a satellite tour. I was like, "F--k, do you not have it plugged in?!"
9. My nickname was Angie Fox because people couldn't pronounce my name, Vivica, growing up and my middle name is Anjanetta.
10. I'm a neat freak. I drive people crazy with how neat I am. People come to my house and are like, "Is your house ever dirty?" I like things in order because I just work so much and have so much to do. And I make my bed when I get out of it, even at hotels, unless I need to change sheets.
Screening Room premieres Thursday, Feb. 18, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT., while Cocktails with Queens streams Mondays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, only on Fox Soul.
—Edited by Billy Nilles