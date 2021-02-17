That Was Hot: How Paris Hilton Partied and Self-Promoted Her Way to Being the Biggest Brand of the 2000s

You have to hand it to Paris Hilton.

Or anyone, for that matter, who made it out of the mid-'00s Hollywood club scene with her head held high. But the pink-wearing, chihuahua-toting star of The Simple Life who unwittingly paved the way for a whole new type of celebrity was uniquely way too focused on building an empire to ever get bogged down by any misstep, backlash or haters who just couldn't deal.

Heiress, heirhead, socialite, scenester, celebutante, club kid, rich bitch, hot mess: All terms that have been used over the past 20 years to describe the great-granddaughter of the founder of the Hilton Hotels empire, who is celebrating her 40th birthday on Feb. 17, 21 years after a Vanity Fair spread heralded the arrival of Paris and sister Nicky as ones to watch because...

Well, because they were everywhere, so you may as well watch them.

And despite all the reasons she could have to pretend the '00s never happened, for the most part Paris remains—touchingly, reassuringly, refreshingly—the same determined, optimistic person she was back when "that's hot" was the loftiest of praise.