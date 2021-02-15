Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and More Stars Pay Tribute to Grand Ole Opry in NBC Special

Watch : Kane Brown Tells Why He Waited to Perform at the Grand Ole Opry

Some of country music's most enduring stars participated in an NBC tribute special to the Grand Ole Opry.

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music aired on Sunday, Feb. 14 and featured hosts Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley discussing the importance of Nashville's weekly country music showcase, which has provided a key career boost for countless artists. Performers on the star-studded program included Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, among many others.

"Making it to the stage at the Grand Ole Opry means you've arrived," Blake shared. "For me, it was 20 years ago that I made my Opry debut—a night I'll never forget." He went on to say, "The Opry's like a family."

After getting its start as a radio show, the Grand Ole Opry found a permanent home with the Ryman Auditorium in 1943.

"The performers and performances that came together there are legendary," Carrie explained. "Music history unfolded on this stage and through the airwaves, and the Ryman, built as a gospel tabernacle, became the mother church of country music."