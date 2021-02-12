Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Spotted Leaving Hospital After Welcoming Baby Boy

Watch : Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Welcome Baby Boy

There's another royal baby in the family.

A new photo shows Princess Eugenie smiling as she leaves the hospital days after welcoming her first child, a boy, with husband Jack Brooksbank. In the snapshot, the new mom can be seen waving at cameras as she exited Portland Hospital.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace shared the good news in a statement, writing, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

Everyone in the family is thrilled, per Buckingham Palace.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the statement continued. "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has not yet shared the name or a full photo of her and her husband's little one, but she did post a sweet Instagram photo of her squeezing her new baby's tiny hand on Feb. 9.