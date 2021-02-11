Britney SpearsBlack History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewslettersPlan Your Vaccine

February 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager & More

Cozy up inside with a good book!

By Carolin Lehmann Feb 11, 2021
E-Comm: Celeb Book Club, February picksInstagram; E! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In the final months of winter, we're escaping the cold by cozying up inside with a good book. And we're picking up the February book club recommendations below from Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager and more of our favorite celebs.

Hear more about these reads, plus where you can buy them ahead! Plus, you can of course also pull them up on Kindle Unlimited

read
January 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager & More

The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse

"The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse is an eerie, atmospheric novel that had me completely on the edge of my seat," Reese Witherspoon says of her February book club pick on Instagram. "Let's set the mood…You're in a remote location—at a hotel—and there's a snowstorm. The winds are howling, the snow is pelting in every direction, there's a missing person and a dead body shows up…! For all the unforeseen twists and turns, pick up a copy of this who-done-it."

$18
Amazon
$15
Audible

Send for Me by Lauren Fox

Jenna Bush Hager has two recommendations this month: her favorite and a fan-favorite selection. Jenna's pick is the historical fiction story of love and family Send For Me by Lauren Fox. "[It's] a book that I read in two sittings," Jenna says on Instagram. "It is so intensely raw and beautiful—capturing the emotions of what it's like to be human."

$19
Amazon
$15
Audible

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

"For the first time in club history, we have a fan favorite selection for this month!" Jenna says of this novel set during the Great Depression. "The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah is a story of strength when overcoming suffering and heartbreak."

$17
Amazon
$15
Audible

Milk Blood Heat by Dantiel W. Moniz

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist book club also has two pick for the month, one of which is Milk Blood Heat by Dantiel W. Moniz. This novel explores the lives of several Floridians and the struggles they face.

$22
Amazon
$15
Audible

Milk Fed by Melissa Broder

The second Belletrist pick is also milk-themed, coincidentally. It's a 24-year-old Los Angeles woman's "tale of appetites: physical hunger, sexual desire, spiritual longing…"

$23
Amazon
$15
Audible

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones

Good Morning America's February pick is How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones. "I'm sure you're going to enjoy reading about the other side of paradise and the myth of the one-armed sister," the author tells GMA of her novel following a Barbados woman named Lala.

 

$23
Amazon
$15
Audible

