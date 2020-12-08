December 2020 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If that holiday season boredom has hit, look no further than these book recommendations we've found from some of your favorite celebs. Their December book club picks are here, and you can purchase a copy below. Or, you can pull up these reads on Kindle Unlimited if you prefer.
So, ahead, the December 2020 book club picks from Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager and more of your favorite celebs that we can't wait to pick up.
The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell'Antonia
"Three generations, two chicken shacks and some big family secrets revealed…" Reese Witherspoon teases of her book club pick on Instagram. "The December book club pick, The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell'Antonia, is a charming, hilarious, feel-good story about the kind of bonds and rivalries only sisters can share."
The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Jenna Bush Hager has picked The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, a read from 1970. "I suspect that a lot of our book club members will be rereading this book for the first time since high school or college," she shares on Instagram. "I know I am particularly excited to pick up my old favorite again. I expect that it will hit me differently than it did when I was an adolescent girl, not much older than Pecola."
This Time Next Year by Sophie Cousens
You can read an excerpt of Good Morning America's December pick here. "This is a heartwarming New Year's themed-romantic comedy that's going to get you in the mood for the holidays," the author, Shophie Cousens, said on GMA. "This is a love story, but it's so much more than that. It's about friendship and family, fate and fortune."
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
This is "the perfect holiday read," according to the Belletrist book club Instagram, run by Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss. It's about a woman cursed to live forever and be forgotten by everyone she meets.
Up next, 17 books to read this December.