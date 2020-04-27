Looking Back at Kristin Cavallari's Star-Studded Dating History

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are dunzo.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Kristin announced on Instagram on Sunday. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Kristin and Jay share three kids together—Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler—with a source telling E! News, "They have tried to work it out for years. The kids definitely kept them together at times."

The couple first started dating in 2010, which came after several high-profile romances for Kristin, whose love life has garnered attention ever since she starred on Laguna Beach as a high school junior.

And Jay actually isn't the first NFL quarterback Kristin, 33, dated, with the Very Cavallari star briefly dating a Heisman Trophy winner during her time on the MTV reality hit. (Sorry, Stephen!)