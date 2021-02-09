Ed Westwick Revives Gossip Girl’s Chuck Bass for His TikTok Debut

Spotted: Chuck Bass, in the flesh. That's right, Upper East Siders, New York's biggest party animal is back in town.
Nine years after Gossip Girl ended on The CW, Mr. Bass made his return to the small screen... on TikTok.
Actor Ed Westwick revived his smooth-talking bad boy character on Monday, Feb. 8, when he made his TikTok debut.
The 33-year-old Brit first appeared in a leather sherpa jacket and challenged fans with the prompt, "Tell me you watched Gossip Girl without actually telling me you've watched Gossip Girl. I'll start."
He then cut to a clip of himself wearing Chuck's signature businessman ensemble, with a purple tie, navy suit vest and white formal shirt. "I'm Chuck Bass," he practically whispered in that perfect Chuck Bass voice, with no smile in sight.
Fans commented, "hottest vid i've ever seen" and, "I'm mentally in love with Chuck bass." One quoted the show's most famous line back at him, saying, "3 WORDS 8 LETTERS , SAY IT AND IM YOURS."
Ed promised he'll be "reacting to some of my favourites" under the hashtag #StitchEd, as fans eagerly began duetting his clip with their responses.
@edwestwick
I’m challenging you to stitch this video, use the hashtag ##StitchEd so I can see your submissions and I’ll be reacting to some of my favourites? original sound - Ed Westwick
Last year, the Me You Madness actor sent viewers into a tizzy when he teased a special project with the tagline "XOXO," before revealing he was releasing face masks to raise money for the anti-racism organization, Kick It Out. He wrote at the time, "I think we could all agree the world could use some hugs and kisses right now."
Of course, Ed bringing back the one and only Chuck Bass today comes just as HBO Max is reviving the series with an all-new cast. Last month, we got a look at some of the new private school students that have taken over the steps of the Met.
The Gossip Girl characters are described as "Julien Calloway: Influence" (portrayed by Jordan Alexander), "Monet de Haan: Power" (Savannah Smith), "Luna La: Style" (Zión Moreno), "Max Wolfe: Freedom" (Thomas Doherty), "Audrey Hope: Grace" (Emily Alyn Lind), "Kate Keller: Ambition" (Tavi Genvinson), "Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV: Privilege" (Eli Brown), "Akeno ‘Aki' Menzies: Innocence" (Evan Mock) and "Zoya Lott: Perspective" (Whitney Peak).
TBD on if Ed will be tuning in, but word on the street is that Blair Waldorf has it on her radar. Adam Brody revealed he and his wife, Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester, will likely watch the reboot in some capacity.
"I highly doubt we'll watch it front to back," he told WSJ. Magazine in December. "I don't think we're the audience, but I'm sure we'll dip our toes in."