Adam Brody Reveals If He Will Watch the Gossip Girl Reboot With Leighton Meester

Adam Brody will admit it: He's a little curious about one particular 2021 project.
As excitement continues to build for the Gossip Girl reboot, fans are curious to know if any of the original cast members, like Adam's wife Leighton Meester, who played the ultimate mean girl, Blair Waldorf, will be watching when HBO Max finally releases the show.
In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine published on Monday, Dec. 21, Adam was asked if he and Leighton will be tuning in, and his answer may surprise you.
"I highly doubt we'll watch it front to back," he shared with the publication. "I don't think we're the audience, but I'm sure we'll dip our toes in."
The new Gossip Girl is set eight years after the original series and follows a new group of students at a New York private school dealing with a new generation of Gossip Girl, who is now all of us thanks to the power of social media.
Kristen Bell is set to return as the voice of the show's narrator with the original creators writing the pilot for new episodes.
Until then, Adam has a few other different shows he's watching during the pandemic with his wife of six years.
"We just finished The Reagans, I enjoyed that," he revealed. "We watched Mank, the Fincher movie, last night. We watched The Crown, The Vow, [and] Moonbase 8, which I thought was kind of sweet, lovely. And then also randomly in the Tim Heidecker–verse, we just did Beef House, which I really like, which is just like a crystal-meth Full House."
And before you speculate that Adam spends every day on the couch watching movies and TV shows, that's just not the case. The 41-year-old dad has also been spending plenty of quality time with his two children including daughter Arlo, 5.
"Go Fish was big for a while," he shared. "We've stepped it up to Monopoly Junior. A little piano, a little karaoke. [Our daughter] has flirted with wanting to learn to ride a bike without training wheels and then kind of backs away when it gets real. And then a lot of walks through the neighborhood."
Looks like times have certainly changed for The O.C.'s Seth Cohen.