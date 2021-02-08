Super BowlAaron & ShaileneBritney SpearsBachelor NationPhotosVideos

12 of the Biggest Moments From the 2021 Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. In honor of no. 12, Tom Brady's, victory, here are 12 of the biggest moments from the big game.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 08, 2021 2:01 PMTags
SportsTom BradySuper BowlCelebrities
Watch: 8 Must-See Moments of Super Bowl 2021

Tom Brady just made Super Bowl history…again! 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 7, ending the game with a final score of 31 to 9.

The win marked a big one for the Buccaneers, as it was the team's first Super Bowl win in 18 years. It was also a major one for Brady. Not only did it mark the former Patriots player's first Super Bowl victory with the Buccaneers but it also marked his tenth Super Bowl and seventh Big Game win overall. In fact, according to NFL Research, the 43-year-old quarterback is the first NFL/MLB/NBA/NHL athlete to win titles for two different teams after turning 40.

Of course, the game wasn't the only reason fans tuned in. The Weeknd's Halftime Show and the star-studded commercials were also part of the appeal.

Missed any of the action? No worries! Just check out E! News' playbook.

photos
2021 Super Bowl: Star Sightings

In honor of no. 12's victory, here are 12 of the biggest moments from Super Bowl LV.

AP Photo/Doug Benc
The Pre- and Post-Game Performances

Before the Big Game even began, Miley Cyrus got fans fired up by performing during the TikTok Tailgate. She performed everything from "Bad Reputation" with Joan Jett to "White Wedding" with Billy Idol. The 28-year-old singer also fought back the tears during a heartfelt performance of "Wrecking Ball." Later on, Cyrus took the stage again for Verizon's Big Concert for Small Businesses, an after-party show to support small businesses in need amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tiffany Haddish, Alicia KeysBrandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Luke Bryan also took part. 

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan Sing the National Anthem

The Grammy nominated artists kicked off the Super Bowl by singing a duet of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
H.E.R. Sings “America the Beautiful”

Afterwards, the "Focus" star rocked out on her guitar and belted out the words to "America the Beautiful."

NFL
Amanda Gorman Recites Poem Honoring Coin Toss Captains

Just weeks after she made headlines for her poem at the 2021 presidential inauguration, the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate paid tribute to the three honorary coin toss captains: U.S. Marine veteran, James Martin; educator Trimaine Davis; and ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner. "Poetry at the Super Bowl is a feat for art & our country, because it means we're thinking imaginatively about human connection even when we feel siloed. I'll honor 3 heroes who exemplify the best of this effort. Here's to them, to poetry, & to a #SuperBowl like no other," she tweeted, later adding, "I also can't reiterate how exciting it is for me that others are excited to see poetry at a football game. What a time to be alive."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Sarah Thomas Makes History

According to NFL Officiating, Sarah Thomas is the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl.

State Farm/Sprinklr Publishing
Celebrities Star in Commercials

Of course, it wouldn't be the Super Bowl without the star-studded commercials. This year, fans saw Dan Levy, Paul Rudd, Drake, Cardi B, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Amy Schumer, Snoop Dogg, Nick Jonas, Anthony Anderson, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet and more celebrities appear in ads. Watch a few of the spots here

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski Break Records

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the lead early in the game. In the last minute of the first quarter, the Kansas City Chief's quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski scored the first touchdown of the game. According to NFL Research, they broke the record for most touchdown connections in postseason history, surpassing Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. The duo kept the momentum going with a second touchdown in the second quarter. 

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Big Stop by the Kansas City Chiefs

While it was a tough night for the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the team did have some good plays. The defense blocked the Buccaneers' running back Ronald Jones II from entering the end zone on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Lots of Penalties

It's no secret the penalties against the Kansas City Chiefs hurt the team. One penalty negated an interception Brady threw while a pass interference call gave the Buccaneers another opportunity to throw a touchdown pass and score. In fact, NFL Research noted the Chiefs' 95 penalty yards in the first half of the game were the most penalty yards against any team in the first half of a game all season. Some viewers thought these calls didn't align with what fans had seen earlier in the season. As former NFL referee and NBC sports analyst Terry McAulay tweeted, "Neither defensive hold called on KC comes close to the standard we saw the entire season for that call all season and certainly not what we saw in TB/GB." Others, however, felt like the calls were fair. 

"You can talk about the penalties," Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said, per USA Today. "I ain't even going to play that part. It's a fair win."

In this photo, Brady and Tyrann Mathieu can be seen exchanging a few words after a penalty was called.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW
The Weeknd Performs During the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The artist sang a number of his hits, including "The Hills," "Can't Feel My Face," "I Feel It Coming" and "Blinding Lights."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Fan Runs on Field in the Middle of the Game

The players weren't the only ones running. During the last quarter, a fan interrupted the game by sprinting across the field.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Tom Brady Celebrates Buccaneers Win & MVP Title With His Kids

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured a victory and Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career, the sports star celebrated the major moment with his children: John, 13; Benjamin, 11; and Vivian, 8. He also left Buccaneers fans with some hope for next year, noting, "We're coming back."

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Is the Star of His Super Bowl MVP Speech

2

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Slams ESPN Over Super Bowl Tweets

3
Exclusive

Bob Saget Opens Up About His Close Bond With Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Is the Star of His Super Bowl MVP Speech

2

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Slams ESPN Over Super Bowl Tweets

3
Exclusive

Bob Saget Opens Up About His Close Bond With Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

4
Exclusive

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are "Working on Their Relationship"

5

18 Secrets About How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Revealed