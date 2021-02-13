17 Books to Check Out This February

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It's officially the month of love, so why not gift yourself or someone you love with the transportive present that is a book? And with several tell-alls from fan-favorite reality stars, an assortment of irresistible debut novels and one of the most-anticipated releases of 2021, there really is something for everyone among February's book picks. Hey, flowers come and go, but the power of a captivating story is forever.

So go on, grab your coziest blanket and definitely treat yourself to some chocolates 'cause you deserve them while you get lost in the pages of your next read after shopping physical copies of our picks or pulling them up on Kindle Unlimited or through a free trial of Audible, because technology.