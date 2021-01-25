How Priyanka Chopra Really Feels About Comments She Reads About Her And Nick Jonas

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Talks Future Family With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is the definition of #unbothered.

In her latest interview with Marie Claire , published on Monday, Jan. 25, the We Can Be Heroes actress opened up about reading comments and stories about herself and her husband Nick Jonas.

"I am just like everyone else," the 38-year-old star admitted. "In the morning when I'm driving to work or I'm having my coffee, I'm flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I'm like, ‘Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?' I just don't react to it or let it affect my mental well-being."

As fans may recall, Priyanka and the Jonas Brothers member tied the knot in December 2018 in India.

Despite what fans may believe, the happy couple don't get to see the rest of the Jonas family as often as they'd like, even prior to quarantine.