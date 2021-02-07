Ciara Shares a Heartwarming Tribute to Russell Wilson After He's Named the NFL Man of the Year

While Aaron Rodgers stole the show at the 2021 NFL Honors event, fellow pro-footballer Russell Wilson was celebrated as well: The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and no one was more proud than his wife, Ciara.
On the special, which aired on Saturday, Feb. 6, Rodgers, 37, was named Most Valuable Player for the third time and dropped a nonchalant and ambiguous engagement announcement, following E! News' recent confirmation that he is dating Shailene Woodley, 29. Neither she nor the Green Bay Packers quarterback has commented on their relationship.
Meanwhile, Rodgers could draw inspiration for a successful marriage from Wilson. Ciara, who married him four years ago, posted a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram.
"You're the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know," she wrote, alongside a photo of the two standing together with his new trophy. "Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart. It's one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I'm so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others!"
"Proud to call you my Husband," she continued. "Proud of the Father you are to our children. Proud of the Man you are to our family."
Ciara shares two children with Wilson—daughter Sienna Princess, 3, and son Win Harrison, 6 months. She and the NFL star are also parents to Future Zahir, 6, her son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.
"I love you so much @DangeRussWilson!" Ciara wrote. "Congratulations on the Walter Payton MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD Babe! You really are That Man!"
Wilson shared the same photo on his own Instagram page, writing "Love Changes Things." He also shared a selfie video of him and Ciara expressing their love for one another.
"You're the best," he told her. "Every good man has a good wife."
The NFL Honors event was held on Friday, two days before the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, on Sunday, Feb. 7.