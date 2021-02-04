Gigi Hadid Reveals New Tattoo That Matches Zayn Malik’s Tribute to Baby Girl Khai

Watch : Gigi Hadid Actually Revealed Baby Khai's Name Months Ago

Fans are slowly getting hints about baby Khai.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, Vogue dropped Gigi Hadid's beauty video tutorial on how the new mom manages her skin post-pregnancy.

While the model surely dished out all of her skincare secrets, eagle-eyed fans of the 25-year-old caught a sneak peek of a tattoo tribute for her and Zayn Malik's newborn daughter Khai.

During the 15-minute video, Gigi lifted her arm and viewers could clearly see the baby girl's name written in Arabic on her bicep. Fans were quick to notice that the ink matches Zayn's tattoo, which is in red and on his right wrist.

Following her private pregnancy, the couple remained tight-lipped about their baby girl's name for four months after her birth. In late January, Gigi finally revealed the moniker.

Gigi quietly updated her Instagram bio and added, "khai's mom" on Jan. 21.

Back in September, both she and Zayn took to their social media accounts to welcome baby Khai to the world.