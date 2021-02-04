The Miz's Update on Daughters Monroe and Madison Will Melt Your Heart

Watch : "Miz & Mrs" Star Maryse Unveils Skincare Partnership

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin gave an update on his family and revealed that daughters Monroe, who turns three in March, and Madison, 16 months, are "playing now." Per the WWE superstar, his daughters are playing the way "two little sisters should."

"Before Madison was a little too young and Monroe would kind of try to play with her, but she was just too young to really do things with her," The Miz exclusively told E! news. "And now they're doing things!"

And this wasn't the only milestone The Miz had to share about his kids with wife Maryse Mizanin. According to the wrestling star, his oldest Monroe is growing up before his very eyes.

He continued, "So, she's speaking, she's running around everywhere and she's just getting bigger."

Apparently, the little one's hair is something to behold. "Her hair is so beautiful and blonde and really long, we put it in a ponytail," The Miz gushed. "It's crazy. It's amazing how fast they grow."