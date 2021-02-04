See the Exclusive First Look at Tina Fey & Amy Poehler's Golden Globes Billboards

"What the globe needs right now."
This is the very message teased on the billboards for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's upcoming hosting stint at the 2021 Golden Globes. We know this to be true as E! News has obtained the exclusive first look at the images. As you'll see below, the new posters feature Fey and Poehler dressed in all-black, which makes them pop against the gold and white background.
And, may we say, their blowouts look beyond fabulous. Even though we're living in unprecedented times, we have a feeling the returning hosts will make the NBC-aired award show a memorable one.
The Saturday Night Live alums successfully hosted the Golden Globes between 2013 and 2015. So, we were thrilled when former NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Teledgy announced the hosting news while on the Television Critics Association Tour in Jan. 2020.
"NBC has long been home to two of the funniest people on the planet—Tina Fey and Amy Poehler," he said at the time. "And we didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they'll be hosting the Globes once again."
However, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's show will look different than those in the past.
Thus, during her January appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Poehler joked that she and Fey had several questions regarding the award show's production.
"We just have a few final questions," the Parks and Recreation star quipped. "When, how, why, where and what? Just those, that's all we need to find out. But we're going to figure it out."
Host Seth Meyers responded, "I think it will be a tonic for all of us to see the two of you in whatever arena it ends up being. I'm looking forward to it."
We couldn't agree more, Seth!
We mean, the funny ladies certainly know how to write a LOL-worthy punchline. Remember when they roasted George Clooney on the night he received a lifetime achievement award?
In case you forgot, Fey said at the 2015 show: "George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin this year. Amal is a human rights lawyer who worked on the Enron case, was an adviser to Kofi Annan regarding Syria, and was selected to a three-person U.N. commission investigating rules of war violations in the Gaza Strip. So tonight, her husband is getting a lifetime achievement award."
Classic!
You can catch Fey and Poehler hosting the Globes for the fourth time on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.
Also, mark your calendar for the pre-show on E! at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Giuliana Rancic will showcase can't miss fashion, social moments and talk with nominees and presenters of the 78th Golden Globe Awards live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
