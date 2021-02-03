The CW Once Again Renews Nearly All of Its Shows

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

We could all use some good news, couldn't we?

The CW is here to provide with another one of its delightful renewal announcements. Twelve shows in total got another season on Wednesday, and new series Walker and Superman & Lois both got orders for extra episodes for their first seasons—five for Walker, and two for Superman & Lois. Good news all around!

The renewed shows include All American, Batwoman, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico and Walker.

Batwoman, All American, Charmed, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale and Walker have already premiered new episodes in 2021, while The Flash returns on March 2 and Superman & Lois debuts on Feb. 23. Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark and Roswell will all return midseason, along with the final season of Supergirl. The final season of Black Lightning premieres Feb. 8.