The CW Once Again Renews Nearly All of Its Shows

The CW continues its long and beautiful tradition of renewing a whole bunch of shows at once, including The Flash, Riverdale, Batwoman, Legacies and more.

Feb 03, 2021
We could all use some good news, couldn't we?

The CW is here to provide with another one of its delightful renewal announcements. Twelve shows in total got another season on Wednesday, and new series Walker and Superman & Lois both got orders for extra episodes for their first seasons—five for Walker, and two for Superman & Lois. Good news all around!

The renewed shows include All American, Batwoman, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico and Walker

Batwoman, All American, Charmed, LegaciesNancy DrewRiverdale and Walker have already premiered new episodes in 2021, while The Flash returns on March 2 and Superman & Lois debuts on Feb. 23. Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark and Roswell will all return midseason, along with the final season of Supergirl. The final season of Black Lightning premieres Feb. 8.

The network also announced that Walker was its most watched series premiere in five years, All American's season three premiere was its most-watched episode ever and was the network's most streamed episode ever on the CW app. 

More news is surely to come, but for now, keep up with all the shows that have been renewed or canceled below!

The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

After having the most watched premiere on The CW in five years, Walker was confirmed for a second season in February 2020. The series also received an additional five episodes for season one.

The CW
Renewed: Batwoman (The CW)

We'll get to experience more of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman will have a third season.

Jack Rowand/The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale will return for a sixth season in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: In the Dark (The CW)

We won't keep you In the Dark with this TV news! The CW hit will return for season four.

CW
Renewed: Dynasty (The CW)

Dynasty will have a fifth season as The CW renewed the dramatic series in February 2020.

The CW
Renewed: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico will come in the 2021-2022 season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American has been greenlit for season four on The CW.

CW
Renewed: Charmed (The CW)

Charmed will return for season four in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

Season eight of The Flash has been confirmed.

The CW
Renewed: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

We can't wait to see what's next for our favorite superheroes when DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season seven.

The CW
Renewed: Legacies (The CW)

Legacies, the third show from The Vampire Diaries franchise, will return with a fourth season.

The CW
Renewed: Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew will be back with new episodes in season three.

Hulu
Ending: Shrill (Hulu)

Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant, will return for a third and final season in 2021. 

Freeform
Renewed and Ending: The Bold Type (Freeform)

The Bold Type will be back for a fifth and final season in 2021. 

Adam Torgerson/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Love Island (CBS)

After a much-improved second season, CBS has renewed its version of Love Island for a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Too Hot To Handle (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Too Hot to Handle (the dating show with the robot who tells people not to have sex) for not just one but two more seasons. 

NBC
Renewed: The Blacklist (NBC)

The Blacklist, which is currently in its eighth season, has been renewed for season nine on NBC.

Netflix
Renewed: Bridgerton (Netflix)

All the ton's aflutter due to the fact that Bridgerton will be back on Netflix for a season two, with a focus on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Production begins in spring 2021. 

truTV
Canceled: At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

TruTV has canceled At Home With Amy Sedaris after three seasons, just in time for season three to head to HBO Max.

Chris Haston/Peacock
Renewed: Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

NBCU's streaming service Peacock has renewed the reimagined Saved By the Bell series featuring O.G. stars and a crop of young new talent for a second season.

TNT
Renewed and Ending: Animal Kingdom (TNT)

TNT has renewed the drama Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season, ahead of season five's summer 2021 debut. 

Photo by Andrew Dosunmu © 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / Courtesy of OWN
Renewed: Queen Sugar (OWN)

A month before its fifth season will even premiere, Ava DuVernay's Queen Sugar has been renewed for a sixth season.

Amazon Prime Video
Canceled: The Pack (Amazon Prime)

Lindsey Vonn's Amazon Prime competition series, which featured humans competing alongside their dog companions, will not be returning for a second season. 

HBO
Ending: Insecure (HBO)

Insecure will be coming to an end after its upcoming fifth season. 

Matt Klitscher/Amazon Studios
Renewed: The Wilds (Amazon Prime)

The new YA version of Lost will be back for a second season on Amazon Prime.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
Renewed: The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Surprise! What looked like a limited series has now become a full on series, with Kaley Cuoco set to return for another wacky ride. Hopefully another guy won't end up dead, but you never know. 

Hulu
Renewed: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Season four won't air until later in 2021, but Hulu has already renewed its critically acclaimed dystopic drama for season five.

Netflix
Canceled: One Day At a Time (Pop)

ViacomCBS has dropped ODAAT after it was first saved from Netflix cancellation by Pop, which is now shifting away from scripted TV. The beloved comedy ran a total of four seasons. 

NBC
Ending: Superstore (NBC)

Cloud 9 will be closing after six seasons on NBC.

