RHOBH Drama? Garcelle Beauvais Is Noticeably Absent From Kyle Richards' "New Squad" Pics

There may be drama brewing in Beverly Hills.

On Monday, Feb. 1, Kyle Richards took to Instagram to share photos as she headed off on a trip for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo personality first teased the getaway by sharing pictures of her travel look and monogramed luggage.

She also took to her feed and posted, "Girls road trip ... yes, those girls #rhobh #season11."

Later on, Kyle shared a group photo on her Instagram Story, which read: "Pod is the new squad."

The on-set selfie featured castmates Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton. Fellow RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais was noticeably absent from the photo.

While Garcelle has missed show trips before—she was MIA from season 10's disastrous Santa Barbara getaway—we sensed there may be some drama involved with this "girls road trip." Why?

Well, when a fan on Twitter asked if she was going on the cast trip, Garcelle responded with a simple, "No".