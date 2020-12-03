Real Housewives’ Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton Test Positive for Coronavirus

Related : Kyle Richards' Charity Event Had 15 Past & Present "Housewives"

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton have tested positive for coronavirus, a source close to production on the Bravo reality series confirms to E! News. According to TMZ, which cited "sources with direct knowledge," Kyle Richards has also contracted COVID-19.

TMZ reports the women are all recovering at home and so far, do not have serious symptoms.

Last week, a source close to Bravo confirmed to E! News that production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was temporarily suspended after unidentified individuals tested positive for COVID-19. The series started shooting its 11th season in October, with testing and other COVID-19 protocols in place.

This isn't the only installment of the long-running franchise that had to shut down due to members of the production testing positive for coronavirus. Earlier in November, The Real Housewives of Atlanta was put on hold for two weeks as a safety measure.

"The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing," a source told People of the situation on Nov. 11. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."

Season 11 of RHOBH is set to return in early 2021. However, it's unclear at this time if this COVID-19 situation will alter the timeline or delay the planned premiere date.