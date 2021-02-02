Megan FoxStormiMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Lana Condor Reveals She "Never Felt More Horrible Mentally" After To All the Boys Success

In a new interview, To All The Boys actress Lana Condor opened up about her mental health amid Netflix fame and being a representative for the Asian community in Hollywood.

Lana Condor is getting real about her sudden stardom.

During an interview with SELF magazine, which was published on Feb. 2, the actress recalled not being in the best mental space following the success of the 2018 Netflix film, To All the Boys I've Love Before

"I was just saying yes to everything because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and you want to capitalize on it, and you want to feel like you're fully embracing everything," the 23-year-old admitted. "But I've never felt more horrible mentally. I was so burned out. I would go home at night and I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep. I would shake going to bed and shake waking up because it was just so much stimulation."

Luckily for Lana, she had an amazing support system through that time in her boyfriend of five years Anthony De La Torre

"Anthony—every night or every morning—folds my PJ's and tucks them under my pillow so that I don't have to go looking for them," she explained. "That to me is the biggest expression of love. That's so much better than, I don't know. A hot air balloon."

She later continued, "He's been there and supportive. Never once has he ever held me back. He always just wants the best for my future. He wants to be a part of it. That's what I would say to [my character] Lara Jean: If someone's making you choose [between them and] your career or your future and your success and your path and your journey, that's probably not the right person to be with."

How is Lana feeling these days? Well, she seems to be in a better place—mentally and physically—after moving from Los Angeles to Seattle. "I feel more human," the young star admitted. "Life is slower where I'm living now, and I have never felt happier, because I feel fuller."

During the interview, the Summer Night star also touched on being a representative of the Asian community as a Vietnamese woman.

She expressed, "I've had times where I will be in a [casting] room, and all the girls are blonde and blue-eyed, and [I'm] the only Asian girl there." She noted asking herself in these moments, "‘What am I doing? Do you have me here to fill a quota?' Lana called these experiences "obviously limiting."

