Megan FoxStormiMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

This Is Us' Justin Hartley Shares His Parenting Advice for Pregnant Co-Star Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is expecting a baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith. But before the little one arrives, Justin Hartley is giving his This Is Us co-star some words of parenting wisdom. Watch here.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 02, 2021 1:31 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesMandy MooreKelly ClarksonCelebritiesJustin HartleyNBCU
Watch: Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles

It won't be long before Mandy Moore becomes a mom.

The 36-year-old actress is getting ready to welcome her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. So on the Feb. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Justin Hartley shared some parenting advice for his This Is Us co-star. 

"It's unbelievable. This woman is, like, radiant. You'd never know she was pregnant. She looks like she could run a marathon," the 44-year-old actor, who has a 16-year-old daughter named Isabella from his first marriage, said about Moore. "But I would tell her, if I did have to tell her something, I would say get your sleep now. Because when the babies come, you're not going to sleep much. And if you do sleep, it won't be the same quality of sleep."

Kelly Clarkson agreed with the sleeping suggestion, recalling a moment when her 4-year-old son Remington fell asleep on top of her.

"He was full-on on top of me," the 38-year-old singer, who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter River, said. "I was like, 'Bro, get off!' I was like, 'I can't breathe.' It is the worst sleep." 

photos
The Future of This Is Us

Moore announced in September that she and Goldsmith are expecting a baby boy. Since then, the mother-to-be has kept fans updated on her pregnancy. From sharing how she got "super sick" in the early stages to posting portraits of her baby bump in her third trimester, the "Candy" singer has shared several aspects of her journey. And as the little one's arrival gets closer and closer, Moore gets more and more excited about meeting the child.

"The little things kind of get me," she recently told Romper. "Like, I was online buying pacifiers yesterday and I just turned to my husband and I was like, It's real. There's going to be a little human that needs a pacifier."

Trending Stories

1

Southern Charm: Cameran Eubanks Wimberly's Book Bombshells

2

Marilyn Manson Breaks Silence on Evan Rachel Wood's Abuse Allegations

3

Angelina Jolie Offers Rare Details About "Really Hard" Past Few Years

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Southern Charm: Cameran Eubanks Wimberly's Book Bombshells

2

Marilyn Manson Breaks Silence on Evan Rachel Wood's Abuse Allegations

3

Angelina Jolie Offers Rare Details About "Really Hard" Past Few Years

4

Justine Skye Catches Kendall Jenner in Bathtub During TikTok Challenge

5

The Biggest Bombshells From Ben Higgins' Book