Mandy Moore "Fully Prepared" to Have Surgery for Fertility Struggles Before Getting Pregnant

Watch : Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles

Mandy Moore is opening up about her road to motherhood.

The 36-year-old star, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith and nearing the end of the third trimester of her pregnancy, shared her fertility journey in a cover story for Romper's January issue.

Moore had been trying to conceive a child for quite some time. According to the outlet, she consulted a fertility specialist, who told her there was an issue with her uterus and that she could have endometriosis.

"I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there," the This Is Us actress recalled. "It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven't been pregnant yet."

Just before the surgery, Moore visited with the specialist again. She was reportedly told that she was ovulating but that it was unlikely she'd get pregnant because of the issue with her uterus. "So I was like, all right, whatever," Moore shared. "And lo and behold…"