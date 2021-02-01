Megan Fox's Comment About Machine Gun Kelly's SNL Set Proves She's Not Here to Make Friends

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut at 2020 AMAs

Megan Fox is making no secret of her appreciation for Machine Gun Kelly's recent stint on Saturday Night Live, even if it comes at the expense of the show's previous musical guests.

After her boyfriend made his debut on the long-running NBC sketch-comedy series by performing his tunes "Lonely" and "My Ex's Best Friend" for the Saturday, Jan. 30 episode, Megan took to Instagram on Jan. 31 to offer high praise. She also shared a carousel of photos taken during the exciting week.

"SNL week," the 34-year-old actress captioned the post. "Best performance that show has ever seen." She added a head-exploding emoji, followed by a broken-heart one.

Certainly, her message was well-intentioned, as this is a very supportive sentiment to express. That said, given that SNL is known for showcasing some of the industry's most iconic and beloved musicians over the course of its 46 seasons, this caption might make for some awkward moments if she ever hangs out with any singers in the near future.