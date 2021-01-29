Chloe and Halle Bailey's Tearful Sister Moment Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

Watch : How Chloe x Halle Have Been Keeping Mentally Healthy

ChloexHalle are not okay with their long-distance relationship.

In a recent Instagram Live, sisters Chloe Bailey, 22, and Halle Bailey, 20, had a tearful exchange while sharing how much they missed each other. As fans may know, Halle is currently away filming the live-action The Little Mermaid in London. So, when the duo got together on Instagram Live, Halle couldn't help but break down in tears while virtually reuniting with her sister.

"Because I've always been near my sister," Halle said through tears. "So, this is like really—it's different for me, not having you by my side, you know?"

As Halle went into full-on crying mode, Chloe fanned her face from her own tears—in a failed attempt to save her makeup.

"Oh Halle! You know what I miss? Pause. You know when you do your makeup and you're like, ‘Aw s—t,'" she said as she tapped her face with a towel. "Alright, I'll tell you. I miss your funny jokes. I miss your really funny jokes. I miss you being in the car with me and Branson when we do our little drives around the highway."