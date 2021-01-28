Fans Are Convinced Amelia Hamlin's Latest Underwear Selfie Is in Scott Disick's Bathroom

Watch : "KUWTK" Final Season Begins This March on E!

Amelia Gray Hamlin is making herself at home.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the 19-year-old model took to Instagram where she posed for another underwear selfie. At first, many simply saw a Skims bra and a pair of Calvin Klein undergarments as Amelia proclaimed, "Top of the mornin."

And while a few acknowledged Amelia showing support for Kim Kardashian's company, others couldn't help but notice where the selfie was taken.

According to some Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, Amelia decided to pose in Scott Disick's bathroom! So how did they come to that conclusion?

Many looked to Architectural Digest, which was able to get access into Scott's Hidden Hills home in September 2019 for a tour. When looking at the interior photos of Scott's master bathroom, the sink and cabinets look awfully familiar.

Perhaps it's just another sign that Scott and Amelia's relationship is going strong after they kicked off 2021 in Mexico.