WATCH NOW

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser
KardashiansHalseyBachelor NationDua Lipa MakesPhotosVideos

Nikki Bella Explodes at Brie For Talking to Artem Behind Her Back on Total Bellas

By Allison Crist Jan 28, 2021 5:30 PMTags
TVBabiesReality TVShowsCelebritiesBrie BellaNikki BellaTotal BellasArtem ChigvintsevNBCU
THURSDAYS 9PM
Watch: Nikki Bella Livid at Brie for Telling Artem About Her Postpartum

A Bellas blowout.

Tonight, season six of Total Bellas comes to a close—but it's hard to say whether or not the ending will be a happy one based on this tense sneak peek.

In the clip of the all-new episode, Nikki Bella is livid with twin Brie Bella for telling Artem Chigvintsev about her postpartum depression. Nikki had been attempting to hide her struggles from her fiancé until he finished his run on Dancing With the Stars, but after Brie's overshare, Artem texts Nikki that he's willing to quit the show for her. 

Upon reading the message, Nikki assumes she must've had a "meltdown" during an alcohol-fueled night out with Brie and brother JJ Garcia. However, Brie quickly reveals that wasn't the case.

"I think he actually might be responding to this phone call I had with him," she tells Nikki, who's immediately confused, asking "what phone call" her sister is referring to. 

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

According to Brie, since Nikki refused to tell Artem about her struggles, she took it upon herself to inform him.

"Listen, I told you to talk to Artem about your postpartum depression, you didn't want to," she says. "So, I felt like it was my duty to tell Artem 'cause you wouldn't tell him."

E!

Amid Brie's explanation, Nikki cuts her off and responds, "No, it's not your duty, Brie. That's my relationship. My postpartum depression. What I'm going through."

"But you're drowning!" Brie defends. "Artem actually was very, very happy that I told him because Artem doesn't want you drowning."

Nikki reiterates that she didn't want her fiancé to know until after DWTS, but Brie interrupts her: "You can't put postpartum depression on hold."

"You're calling me all the time, complaining and saying all these things," she adds. "So what, am I supposed to just every day take that phone call, listen to it and not do anything about it?"

Trending Stories

1

Addison Rae Clams Up When Asked to Name "Least Favorite" Kardashian

2

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser

3

Matt James Addresses His Friend's "Low Blow" Against Victoria Larson

photos
Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

At this point, Nikki is furious and calls Brie a "bitch," explaining that she thought she was venting to a sister, not a therapist. 

"Now I'm not gonna vent to you when you were supposed to be there for me," Nikki adds as she storms off.

Brie tells her to "take a timeout in the car," but that only makes things worse. 

"Ew, f--k you," Nikki responds. "Don't tell me about a timeout. You need to go take a timeout." 

photos
Brie Bella & Birdie's Cutest Pics

Watch the complete Total Bellas sneak peek in the above clip, and don't miss tonight's season six finale!

Binge past episodes online now.

Watch the season finale of Total Bellas Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Addison Rae Clams Up When Asked to Name "Least Favorite" Kardashian

2

Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby No. 2 in KUWTK Final Season Teaser

3

Matt James Addresses His Friend's "Low Blow" Against Victoria Larson

4

Dua Lipa Makes Temperatures Rise With Racy Underwear Selfie

5

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shares New Baby Pics From Hospital