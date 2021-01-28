Nikki Bella Explodes at Brie For Talking to Artem Behind Her Back on Total Bellas

Watch : Nikki Bella Livid at Brie for Telling Artem About Her Postpartum

A Bellas blowout.

Tonight, season six of Total Bellas comes to a close—but it's hard to say whether or not the ending will be a happy one based on this tense sneak peek.

In the clip of the all-new episode, Nikki Bella is livid with twin Brie Bella for telling Artem Chigvintsev about her postpartum depression. Nikki had been attempting to hide her struggles from her fiancé until he finished his run on Dancing With the Stars, but after Brie's overshare, Artem texts Nikki that he's willing to quit the show for her.

Upon reading the message, Nikki assumes she must've had a "meltdown" during an alcohol-fueled night out with Brie and brother JJ Garcia. However, Brie quickly reveals that wasn't the case.

"I think he actually might be responding to this phone call I had with him," she tells Nikki, who's immediately confused, asking "what phone call" her sister is referring to.