Nikki Bella Hits Her Breaking Point While Struggling With Postpartum Depression on Total Bellas

Watch : Nikki Bella Blindsides Artem Chigvintsev With House Offer

Motherhood is hard.

On Thursday, Jan. 21's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella opened up about the postpartum struggles she faced after Matteo Chigvintsev's birth. The former WWE wrestler found herself on the verge of a breakdown after fiancé Artem Chigvintsev departed to film Dancing With the Stars.

Having encouraged Artem to return to the popular dancing competition, Nikki felt conflicted over her feelings of wanting him home.

Nikki confided in twin Brie Bella, "I just feel confused 'cause I'm a new mom and, for some reason, thought I can handle it or do it all."

As she continued, Nikki revealed that she was "going through so much" and it was hard seeing Artem so happy away.

"There's a part of me that wants to discipline him for it," Nikki added before tearing up. "It's been so f--king hard. I'm trying to keep it together and…I'm about to lose it. I'm about to have a massive breakdown."

Apparently, even Nikki's doctor was worried about her postpartum depression as she suggested medicating the Total Bellas star.