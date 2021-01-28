Addison Rae Clams Up When She's Asked to Name Her "Least Favorite" Kardashian

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae Recreate "KUWTK" Scenes

Is it time for Addison Rae to plead the fifth?

The star was among the participants for a round of the game "Spill or Fill Your Guts" in a video that her boyfriend, TikTok personality Bryce Hall, posted to YouTube on Wednesday, Jan. 27. In the clip, a number of social media influencers asked each other difficult questions, with the option to either answer truthfully or take a bite of some disgusting cuisine.

At one point, Addison confidently prepared for a question from Blake Gray by grabbing an old fish, bones and all. "I'm for sure going to answer it, so I'll pick this one," she said, choosing one of the more sizable fish from the plate.

Then, it was time for the query. "Who is your least favorite Kardashian that you've met?" Blake wanted to know.

Given that Addison is known for her connection to the famous Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan, and is particularly tight with Kourtney Kardashian, this was clearly not as simple a question as the star of the forthcoming He's All That film was expecting.