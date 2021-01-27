BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
HalseyKobe BryantBridgertonGrey's AnatomyPhotosVideos

Dua Lipa Makes Temperatures Rise With Racy Underwear Selfie

Dua Lipa is slaying the mirror selfie game. The Future Nostalgia artist posted a new pic on Instagram that revealed her black underwear to match her cute dog Dexter.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 27, 2021 9:02 PMTags
MusicCelebritiesSelfiesDua Lipa
Watch: Dua Lipa Details Life Down on the Hadid Family Farm

Dua Lipa has some new rules when it comes to showing skin on social media. 

On Jan. 26, the "IDGAF" singer posted a sizzling selfie of herself holding up a black sweatshirt to reveal her bare stomach and black underwear. She captioned the risqué look, "Liquorice Allsorts," and added several pics of her little black dog Dexter to the Instagram gallery.

She and partner Anwar Hadid adopted the rescue pup from the Labelle Foundation in July, when Dua introduced him to the world as "our tiny bestfriend."

The 25 year old has been slaying the selfie game all week, posting a few bikini pics from her camera roll that showed off her L.A. tan.  

Her latest lingerie pic is not the only new look for the Grammy winner, who recently debuted another style transformation on Instagram. Three weeks ago, Dua did away with her signature dark locks and revealed a dramatic blonde 'do, but it didn't last long.

photos
Dua Lipa's Most Daring Looks

Though Dua may be open about sharing underwear pics, she's more private when it comes to the details of her love life with Anwar.

Instagram

Earlier this month, she told British Vogue she's been "trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."

She spent some time during the pandemic at the Hadid family's Pennsylvania farm, where Gigi Hadid also hid out during her pregnancy. Dua's daily life there would go something like this: "Take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals," as the musician recently explained to Rolling Stone.

It doesn't seem like she's following in Gigi's footsteps just yet, as she shut down pregnancy rumors last week after a little emoji mishap.

It started when she shared a photo of herself in a green outfit and added what she described as "random" emojis, including a baby bottle and angel. Dua told Jimmy Kimmel, "I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I'm like, 'Oh my god. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.'"

See some of her most daring fashion moments below. 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alev Aydin

2

See Kristen Stewart Transformed Into Princess Diana for Spencer

3

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reveals the Hardest Scene to Film

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Black Tie Affair

Dua Lipa turned heads while wearing a sequined tuxedo jacket and embellished tights at the Amazon Prime Day Concert in July 2019.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet, Red Fashion

The "Kiss and Make Up" singer donned a fuzzy, tiered gown at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Jun Sato/WireImage
Pretty in Pink

The "Don't Start Now" artist had cameras flashing at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in this sparkling pink outfit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Groovy Getup

The star went all-in on the campy theme for the 2019 Met Gala in a psychedelic number by Atelier Versace.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Starry Night

The "New Rules" singer looked out of this world as she walked the red carpet for the 2019 Global Awards in London. 

Ian West/PA Wire
Pretty in Hot Pink

In mid-February, the Grammy-award winner stunned as she attended the 2019 BRIT Awards in London. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Versace Versace

Work it, girl! Dua strikes a pose as she performs at the 2019 BRIT Awards later in the night.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for CIROC & Warner Music
Fierce in Feathers

The singer took flight in this suit as she attended the Warner Music & CIROC Vodka House Party in London. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Punk Princess

The singer posed on the carpet as she arrived at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles. 

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Glitter & Glam

The "New Love" singer shined in a sparkling gown as she attends the premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in Los Angeles. 

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Double Take

The star made a statement in a cut-out number as she attends the World Premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Pretty Princess

The "Be the One" singer looked gorgeous in a white gown as she walks the red carpet for the 2018 American Music Awards. 

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Goddess in Green

While performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball show in Chicago, the singer wore thigh-high glitter boots.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Daring Diva

The star was a show-stopper for all the right reasons in this striking purple gown as she arrived at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in New York City. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Royal Rainbow

The star shone onstage at Z100's 2018 Jungle Ball in New York City. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Nearly Nude

The "One Kiss" singer donned a nude ensemble as she attends the 2018 Billboard Women in Music in New York City. 

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alev Aydin

2

See Kristen Stewart Transformed Into Princess Diana for Spencer

3

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reveals the Hardest Scene to Film

4

See Halsey, Beyoncé and More Stars’ Memorable Pregnancy Announcements

5

Christina Mauser's Daughter Almost Boarded Helicopter With Kobe Bryant