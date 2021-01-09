Dua Lipa Kisses Her Signature Brown Hair Goodbye and Reveals a Dramatic Blonde 'Do

Watch : 5 Things You Didn't Know About Grammy Winner Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has kissed her brunette hair goodbye!

The "Fever" singer made heads turn on Friday night when she debuted a jaw-dropping makeover on social media. Best known for her dark brown hair color, the Grammy winner decided to switch things up in 2021 by revealing a dramatic blonde 'do.

While the 25-year-old beauty chameleon has rocked lighter locks before, this is the first time she's opted for something a bit deeper. Her new hair color looks like a mix between a golden blonde and a chestnut blonde.

Along with dyeing her hair, Dua also returned to her other roots: She brought back her famous bob! That's right, the Future Nostalgia singer not only went blonde but she chopped off her long locks and even got blunt bangs.

"new year same me soz [aka sorry]," Dua captioned her Twitter and Instagram post, alongside a series of images of her new 'do.